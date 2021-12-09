KAELIN, Charles W.



Charles W. Kaelin, age 93, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his residence. Charles was born in Cincinnati on May 31, 1928, to Louis and Lula (Planitz) Kaelin. He graduated from Mt. Healthy High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, rising to the rank of Corporal. On May 31, 1958, Charles married Shirley Louise Brate at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2018, after 60 years of marriage. Charles was a



co-owner of Kaelin T.V., a television repair and sales business in Springdale. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he helped to start the Radio Ministry in 1962. He served as an announcer for nearly 53 years, giving his last broadcast on his 87th birthday in 2015. In his spare time, Charles loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and took home many prizes from the Butler County Fair. Charles was always up for an adventure, and never turned down an opportunity to travel and see new parts of the world. He found happiness in the everyday moments of life and could always put a smile on the face of family and friends. Charles is survived by his sons Gary (Robin) Kaelin and Neil (Sheila) Kaelin; grandchildren Lisa (Doug) Drozdowicz and Nathaniel (Amanda) Kaelin; great-grandchildren Charlie, Ella, Lillian, Alaina, Elijah, and Jeremiah; and extended family: Wanda Kaelin, Pat (Ken) Burger, Arthur (Annelle) Brate, and David (Connie) Brate as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Louis Kaelin and Ralph Kaelin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2-4 pm at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10am at the Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011, with Pastor Joe Schrock officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Radio Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

