KADLE, PATRICIA

KADLE (Maggard),



Patricia J.



Patricia J. (Maggard) Kadle, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at University Hospital in Cincinnati on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Patricia was born in Williamsport, Indiana, on February 29, 1936, to Russell Maggard and Rebecca (Lewis) Maggard. She was a gentle and kind woman who loved her family and friends, and put them above herself. She was always willing to help anyone she felt needed her. She lived a good life and left a legacy of love, kindness, and mercy. She loved the Lord. She will be missed by all who ever had the chance to know her. She married Merle Howard Kadle Dec. 13th, 1952, and they would have celebrated their 70th Anniversary this year.



Patricia is survived by her husband of 69 years, Merle Kadle; her daughter Kathy (Rick) Jones, her son John (RaeJean) Kadle, all from Hamilton; her grandson, Jason (Nancy) Jones of Dayton, OH; her granddaughters Stacy (Steve) Sandlin, Kelly (Brandon) Lynch, and Kara (Justin) Bowling, all of Hamilton; 16 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren; her brothers Rev. L.D. (Norma) Maggard and John (Linda) Maggard both of Burnside, KY, one sister Shirley (Butch) Carpenter of Brookeland, TX. Patricia was preceded in death by her son Rusty Kadle; one grandson Bradley Kadle, and great-great-grandson Joshua Kadle, and one sister Judy Logan. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, other friends, and family.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Dr. Rick Rhodus and Pastor Dennis Betts officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

