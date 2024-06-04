Kadel, Paul Edward



Paul Kadel passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024 at the age of 82 in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Born in 1941 to Edward and Bethel Kadel, Paul attended Northwestern High School. After serving in the Ohio National Guard, Paul spent his 44-year career working at International Harvester and later, Navistar. He was also a life-long member of the Masonic Lodge. When he wasn't working, Paul enjoyed trips with friends and family, especially to Las Vegas. You could always count on him to know when the Cincinnati Reds or Ohio State Buckeyes were playing. He is survived by a loving family, including son, Nickolas (Dean), and brothers Stephen (Linda) and Gary, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and incredible friends. A graveside celebration of life will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Garden in New Carlisle, Ohio on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com