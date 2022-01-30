KADEL, Brice L.



68, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, January 1, 2022.



Brice was born January 30, 1953, in Urbana, the son of the late Richard L. and Janet (Smith) Kadel. As a life-long



resident of Urbana, he started his banking career at The



Peoples Saving Bank on June 1, 1978. Brice became the



President in 1986 at the age of 33 and was the youngest bank president in the State of Ohio at the time. He was a gracious giver to worthwhile community projects while he served as President and took great pleasure in helping others find



personal and professional success. He cared for the community and the customers he served. During his tenure at The Peoples Savings Bank, Brice participated in various banking related trade groups and has served as Director of the bank for over 36 years. Brice had a powerful sense of humor and liked to playfully take part in harmless practical jokes on his employees. He loved to make people laugh. He was an avid car



enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows with friends and collecting hotrods. He was also an expert on the grill, a dog lover, a Nascar fan and has enjoyed sailing, golfing and



traveling.



Brice is survived by his long-time love of his life, Christi Milliron; children, David Amiet, Andrew (Jillian) Amiet, Nick (Tyler) Hughes, Brooke Hughes, Courtney (Brandyn) Dunham, Olivia Milliron and John (Lori) Milliron; 9 grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy (Joe) Dolan; niece, Tiffany Painte; great-nephew and great-niece, Cody Tanner and Bralynn Tanner.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Bradley Cordial.



An open house Celebration of Life will be held at The Woodruff Farm, 3143 E. US Hwy 36, Urbana, on Saturday, February 5th from 3:00-5:00 pm, with a service and time for remembrance beginning at 5:00 with Father Tim West officiant.



Memorial contributions may be made to Barely Used Pets, Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League or Cancer Association of Champaign County.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com