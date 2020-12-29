JUSTICE, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann was born on April 9, 1948, in Louisa, Kentucky, daughter of the late Hiram and Fannie Ball. She was preceded in death by her husband,



Freeman Justice, Jr. and five



sisters, Catherine, Jessie, Della Mae, Audrey and Marie. She is survived by one sister, Sally Ginn and one brother, Hiram Ball, Jr. Shirley had a sweet and loving spirit. She loved the Lord, going to church and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. with service beginning at 5 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Private entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.jacksonlytle.com.



