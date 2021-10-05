JURGENS, John Alan



66 of Dayton, born March 12, 1955, died Sept. 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Jurgens, father Bruno Jurgens and sister Julie Jurgens. Survived by his 3



children Stacey and Kevin



Elliott, James Jurgens, Amber and Joey Timmons. 6 grandchildren Jayden, Kyle, Paige,



Keenan, Jordan, and Blake. Best friend Debbie Jurgens



extended family and lifelong friends. Services will be held



Friday, Oct. 8th at 12 at Grace Baptist Church, 142 Olive Rd., Dayton. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all.

