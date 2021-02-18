JOYNER, Herbert T.



Age 88, entered into the presence of his Lord and



Savior, Jesus Christ, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021, joining his beloved wife Esther of 60 years. He was born March 17, 1932, in Fairview, VA, to Frank and Laura Joyner. As a boy his family moved to



Dayton, OH, seeking a better life. He graduated, with honors, from Jefferson High School in 1951. He was also a varsity basketball team member. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving the country he loved dearly. He retired in 1971 after 20 years of service and began selling cars at Dayton-area dealerships. His final assignment was a 19-year adventure of caring for his wife, Esther, who suffered from Parkinson's



disease. Herb's greatest desire was to see others come to Christ as he had in 1964. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie (Kenneth Jr.) Hunley and Sandra (Doug) Wade and son, Jeffrey Joyner as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Celebration and



visitation services will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, February 19 at First Baptist Church, 3939 Swigart Rd, Dayton, OH. Masks and social distancing are required. Herb's interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, OH. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers at Soin Medical Center who lovingly cared for him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Dayton Gospel Mission, 64 Burns Ave, Dayton, OH 45402.



Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com