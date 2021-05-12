JOYCE, Jr.,



Montague Johnson



42 of Springfield, passed away May 4, 2021, in the OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 25, 1978, the son of Montague J. and Jacquine (Brewton) Joyce, Sr. Monty was an LPN with Access Nursing Services. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Monty was a dedicated father, but in his spare time he enjoyed the OSU Buckeyes, NY Nicks, the Cleveland Indians and cooking. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his children Brennen Joyce, Zaire Joyce, Montague, III and Madison Joyce; his



companion of many years Sara Scheersmidt; and his sister



Jessica Joyce. Services to honor Monte will be Friday, May 14, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1870 Clay St., with visitation beginning 11:00 AM. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final



arrangements.



