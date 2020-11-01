JOYCE, James J.



Age 95, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born March 9, 1925, in Mahonoy Plane, Pennsylvania, to the late Dominic L. &



Elizabeth (Metzger) Joyce. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Kay Joyce; and by four brothers and four



sisters. Jim was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and was active with Sister Cities of Vandalia. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Navy. Jim is survived by his wife, Ethel L.



(Eiting) Joyce; four children, Michael (Laura) Joyce, Peter (Manfang) Joyce, David (Namie) Joyce & Susan (Chris) Sabo; and by eight grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Jim to the donor's favorite charity. Morton & Whetstone funeral home (Vandalia) is in charge of



arrangements.

