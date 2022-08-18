JORDAN, Stanley

JORDAN, Jr., Stanley H.



Stanley H. Jordan, Jr., age 92, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born June 24, 1930, in Lexington, KY, to the late Stanley H. and Elizabeth (nee Allen) Jordan, Sr. On October 14, 1968, he married Patricia Baker in Hamilton, Ohio. Stan was a proud American and defender of freedom. He served our nation as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for thirty years. As a 1st Sergeant, Stan served in the Korean War and was later assigned to a recruiting station in Hamilton recruiting for the Corps during the late sixties and early seventies. Stanley is survived by wife Pat; son Stanley H. "Jay" (Linda) Jordan, III.; two grandchildren Kristin J. Hengel, Brett Harrison Jordan; niece Marianne (Pat) Jehl; two nephews Pat (Patty) Denihan, Tim (Connie) Denihan. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, son William Edward "Billy" Jordan, sister Jackie Hope Jordan, and daughter-in-law Gail Jordan. A Memorial Service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, Tuesday, August 23, 202, at 11:00am with Reverend John Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at



