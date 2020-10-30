X

JORDAN, Laurice

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JORDAN, Laurice

Laurice Jordan, age 84, of

Dayton, passed away peacefully October 25, 2020. She was born in Lowndes County,

Alabama, on November 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie and Rosalee Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Willie J. Jordan; and siblings, Willie, Robert, Lorenzo,

Dorothy and Ethel. Laurice is survived by her loving children, Rosetta Byrd, Betty Byrd, Bruce (Carla) Jordan, Deborah

Jordan, Melvin Jordan, Karen Jordan, and Gregory (Christine) Jordan; many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara Jones, Mary Jones and Charlie Byrd; and many other dear nieces, nephews, family and friends. She retired from Elder-Beerman Department Store after 25 years of

employment. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, caring for her animals, gardening and upholstery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31st, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm, at

Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 pm, with Chris Landrum officiating. To share a memory of Laurice or to leave a special message for the family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.