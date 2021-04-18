JORDAN, June



82, outstanding artist and photographer, committed environmentalist, theater lover, concerned citizen, caring friend,



beloved mother and peerless wife passed away April 7th after a battle with breast cancer in Myrtle Beach, SC. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Al Jordan a retired City of Kettering Assistant City Manager, and a daughter Tracy and son David of Atlanta. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on



February 3, 1939, and grew up in Wellston and New Lexington, the daughter of Lester and Helen Jacobs.



A celebration of life will be held privately.



The family requests no flowers or donations.

