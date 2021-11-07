JORDAN, James



Allen "Jim"



Age 73, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 29, 1947, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Herman and Anna Mae (Archer) Jordan. In addition to his parents, Jim is



preceded in death by his sister, Beulah Mary Shabbit. He is



survived by his son, James O. Jordan; three grandchildren;



siblings: Patricia "Patty" McNamara, Marvin Lee (Betty)



Jordan, Janet Irene (Daniel) Campbell, William L. Jordan,



Linda Louise (Richard) Whaley, Robert Michael "Mike"



(Bernice) Jordan, Cynthia S. (Jack) Jordan-Burchnell, Stephen Jay (Diane) Jordan, and David Herman Jordan as well as



numerous nieces and nephews. Jim served his country in the United States Army, Navy, Marines and National Guard as a medic. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. He will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Hospital in Jim's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



