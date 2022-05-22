journal-news logo
X

JORDAN, Arthur

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JORDAN, Jr., Arthur W.

Age 69, departed this life on May 18, 2022. He was born June 14, 1952, to the late

Arthur W. Jordan, Sr. and Mae E. (Johnson) Jordan. Arthur

retired from the VA Medical Center in Dayton, OH, after 36 years of service. He is survived by his children, siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main St. Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment at Woodside

Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top