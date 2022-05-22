JORDAN, Jr., Arthur W.



Age 69, departed this life on May 18, 2022. He was born June 14, 1952, to the late



Arthur W. Jordan, Sr. and Mae E. (Johnson) Jordan. Arthur



retired from the VA Medical Center in Dayton, OH, after 36 years of service. He is survived by his children, siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main St. Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment at Woodside



Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

