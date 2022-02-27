Hamburger icon
JONES, VERNETTA

JONES, Vernetta L.

Vernetta L. Jones, age 69, of Dayton, passed away February 24, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael "Mike" Jones; children, Michael Jones Jr., Calvin (Malika) Jones, Natalie Jones, Rasheedah Jones (Timothy) Boykin,

Raphael Jones, Jahnathan Jones; 9 grandchildren; 1 great- grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Please visit

www.Newcomer Dayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

