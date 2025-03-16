Jones, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann Jones, age 68, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, February 27, 2025. Memorial service 11 am Thursday, March 20, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends.



