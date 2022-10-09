journal-news logo
X

JONES, Sevyn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Sevyn Lamont

Four months old, passed away unexpectedly October 7, 2022, in his home. He was born May 29, 2022, in Springfield, the son of Shaila Jones and Christopher Carter Jr. He is survived by his mother and father, one sister; Ryleigh Hobson, maternal grandparents; Anna Jones, Kenneth Shoemaker and Stacey Strodes, paternal grandparents; Andrea Lenoir and Christopher Carter Sr., maternal great-grandmother; Shery Palmer, aunts and uncles; Victoria Jones, Brianna Jones, Davawn Brown, Sierra Jones and Cody Jones. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
FRANKS, Bruce
2
BOITSE, Josephine
3
GRIFFIN, Roger
4
DAVIS, Scottie
5
BELL, Velma
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top