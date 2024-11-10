Jones, Ronald Leon



RONALD LEON JONES, 75, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Wednesday morning, October 30, 2024, following several months of failing health. Born on July 8, 1949, in New Castle, Indiana, he was the eldest child of Fredrick Ray and Fern Marie (Powell) Jones. As the first in his family to pursue higher education, Jones earned his Bachelor of Education from Urbana University and his Master of School Psychology from Wright State University. His professional career spanned several decades, during which he served as a teacher and, ultimately, as a school psychologist for the Clark County Educational Service Center. An advocate for the underprivileged, Ron dedicated his career to supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. His commitment to providing assistance extended beyond mere support; he genuinely recognized individuals for their inherent worth, transcending any labels or limitations they may have faced. A dedicated member of First United Church of Christ, Jones's unwavering dedication to the church spanned over five decades, assuming various leadership roles. Ron enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, mowing his yard (repeatedly), and carpentry. He was very active with his daughters in their 4-H projects. Always the early bird, Ron welcomed each new day with song, often to the dismay of his family. During the first half of his life, he participated in many athletic endeavors. From running marathons to participating in co-ed volleyball, softball, and bowling leagues, Ron relished being active and socializing with friends. He was also never far from his closest friend, Richard Young. Whether it was Saturday morning breakfast at Bob Evans or Cracker Barrel, a house remodeling project, or rounds of Pinochle or Euchre, the two enjoyed decades of companionship. Most Sundays, he could be found on the golf course with another close friend, Al Apple. Despite expressing regret for not being an exceptional golfer, he persisted in his endeavors. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and his compassionate nature. He was an extraordinary father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughters, Megan (Jeff) Miller and Amy Jones; grandchildren, Asher, Ainsley, and Poppy Newell and Aubrey Jones; sister, Judy Hayes; sisters-in-law, Penny Ake and Mary Ellen Davis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia (King) Jones, and a brother, Mike Jones. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 3:30 on Sunday, November 24 at The First United Church of Christ (2000 E. High, Springfield) where Ron was a member. A Memorial Service celebrating Ron's life will begin at 3:30 with a reception to follow. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com. Memorial donations may be made to The Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray Street, Springfield, OH 45503, via check or online at www.theshfb.org. Please note in memory of Ronald Jones on all donations. Taking care of others was one of Ron's greatest joys, and continuing his work would be a testament to his legacy.





