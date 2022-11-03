JONES, Robert Moyle



Age 96, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Ogden, UT, on January 3, 1926, the son of Robert H. and Harriett (Moyle) Jones. He was a veteran of the US Navy and discharged in 1945. Bob married Carol Johnson on March 4, 1967, in Hamilton. He retired in 1991 as the CEO of Western States Machine Co. and remained on the board of directors until 2003. He is survived by his wife, Carol; five children, Debby (Keith) Burtoft, Miki (Matt) Rebeck, Rob (Val) Jones, Betsie Jones and Cameron (Miranda Page) Jones; seven grandchildren, Graham (Michelle) Burtoft, Katie (Jerrod) Rebeck, Alli (Adam) DeVore, Liz Rebeck, Joanna Jones, Henry Page-Jones, and Charley Page-Jones, sisters-in-law, Nancy (Frank) Schwartz and Julie Rudisell; one niece and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Joan Labbe Jones (mother of Debby, Miki and Rob) deceased on December 2, 1960, a sister, Shanna Oswell, and a grandson, Cody Jones. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 4, 2022, at 12 noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Mason, Ohio 45040 or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

