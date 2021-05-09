JONES, Robert E. "Bob"



Age 97 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away at his home on May 3, 2021. He was born in Miamisburg, Ohio, in 1924, son of the late Robert R. and Irma L. (Stratton) Jones. Preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl Ann Jones-Griffin; brothers, Ralph S. Jones, Linn W. Jones, Virgil L. Jones; and sisters, Vivian L. Bussard and Lois M. Askins.



He is survived by wife of 75 years, Gladys M. (Mehl) Jones; sons, Carl R. (Marci) Jone and Kevin (Susan) Jones; grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Jones, Brian G. (Amy Lynn) Jones, Amy (Brandon) Forrester, Matthew Jones, Elizabeth (James) Myers, Andrew (Amber) Jones, Melissa Rutherford, Heather (John) Craft; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and special friends.



He is a graduate of Lemon Monroe High School, Butler County, Ohio, in 1942. After graduation he went to work in the tool room as a trainee at the Wright Aeronautical Engine Plant north of Cincinnati. In WWII he served as an aircraft



mechanic and engine specialist with the 371st Fighter Group, 406th Fighter Squadron which was awarded the Presidential Distinguished Unit Citation for Distinguished Service, with six bronze campaign starts while serving in England, France,



Germany and Austria. After the war, he married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Mehl, in January 1946 and was



anxious to get started in the work he loved instead of going to college. He started on the job training to be a tool and die maker through the G.I. Bill. He had a successful career,



became superintendent of The Diamond Took & Die Company, Dayton, Ohio. Later started his own company, Tech-Matic Mold and Tool Inc. and later acquired another company and operated as Perfection Tool and Mold Corporation, designing and building Plastic & Die-casting injection molds while a member of the Society of Die-casting Engineers, he was awarded a plaque recognizing his contribution to the



advancement of a die-casting process. After retiring he and his brother, Virgil restored a 1920 Overland Touring Car which has won several first place awards at antique car shows. His favorite hobby was woodworking and he spent many pleasant years creating and making special wood projects. He often said he would have to live a long time to accomplish all the things he still wanted to do. One of his latest activities was volunteering to help build the 1911 Wright "B" Flyer look-a-like called the "Silver Bird" at the Wright Brothers Airport. His most enjoyable times were with his family on fishing trips to Canada, trips to Florida, boating and watching the boys play high school football and his daughter playing the piano. After the children were married, he and his wife, Gladys did some world traveling with friends to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Spain, Caribbean Cruise and several island vacations. He was a long-time member of Southminster Presbyterian Church since 1963.



Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow the service at Centerville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southminster Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice, in Bob's



memory.



To share a memory of Bob or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

