JONES, Mary Jo



Age 88, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Beehive Homes of Springboro. Mary Jo was born January 9, 1934, in Kentucky to the late Roy and Florence (Eastridge) Blackwell.



Mary Jo was formerly employed with AK Steel /Middletown Tubing Works as an Administrative Assistant for 53 years and retired in 2016.



She was preceded in death by her son, Byron Jones and her grandson, Justin Jones. Mary Jo is survived by her four children, Karen (Jim) Unglesby, Walda Farmer, Jeff (Pam) Jones, Ronald (Bilie) Jones; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren; her brother, Larry Blackwell; her special friends, Angela (Chad) Deskins, Ralph and Sydney Deskins.



A Private burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made the St Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 / https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7570890&pg=personal&fr_id=39300



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Beehive Homes of Springboro and their staff for the love and care they gave Mary Jo.



