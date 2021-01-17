JONES, LYTLE

JONES, Lyle T.



Devoted husband of the late Joyce A. (nee Nachtwey) Jones of 50 ½ years. Beloved father of Kimberly (Kelley) Wright, Mark (Penny) Jones, and Nicholas Jones. Loving grandfather of



Andrew, Danielle, Eric, Melissa, Lauren, Brayden, Joshua,



Jacob, Adam, Mykle, and the late Stephanie. Great-grandfather of Brenden, Kaelyn, Owen, Malayna, Lydia, and Maya. Dear brother of Gene, Tim, and the late Mary Margaret and Ron. Lyle graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1960. He retired after 21 years of service in the United States Air Force as a Lt. Colonel. Passed away January 14, 2021, at the age of 82. Visitation will be held at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 324 Wilimington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or to



Warren County Veteran Services, 320 E. Silver St., Lebanon, OH 45036. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com.

