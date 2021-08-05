JONES, Lillian P.



Daughter of the late Rev. Walter A. Price and Mariah Price was born October 27, 1927, in Siler City, NC. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 18. Lillian met the love of her life Deroy Jones and they were married in 1949. They were married for 49 years. Preceded in death by her husband Deroy Jones and her son Daryl D. Jones. Lillian



received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Central State University and a



Masters in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Dayton. She taught in the Dayton Public Schools for 25 years. She was a faithful member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. Lillian was a Silver Star and Lifetime member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Omega Chapter of Dayton, Ohio. Lillian was a 24-year



member of the Dayton Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Lillian had many interests including swimming, reading for enjoyment, playing bridge and traveling. Lillian leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Tanya Maria Jones Grant, granddaughter Jillian Marie Grant, son David Eric Jones and grandson (David Alexander Jones) and a host of nieces,



nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Services



11 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. The family will receive friends at



9:30 a.m. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment, Dayton



National Cemetery.



