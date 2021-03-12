JONES, Leroy



Born September 6, 1952, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Thomas, Sr., and Susie Jones. Passed away March 8, 2021, age 68. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, and leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Rosemary; three sons, Shun Derk Jones, Michael A. Jones, and Leroy Jones, Jr.; one daughter, Jessica L. Jones; eight brothers, Jesse Jones (Carol),



Timothy Jones (Barbara),



Robert Jones (Pam), Rick Jones (Carmon), Anthony D. Jones (Dorothy), Tony B. Jones, Gregory Jones, and Charles



Chapman (Joyce); four sisters, Emma L. Hubble, Stephanie Salone, Deborah Jo Salone (Dwight), and Eleanor Millings; one sister-in-law, Joan Jones; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many special friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 15, 2021, from 11 am until time of service 12 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 2299 University Blvd.,



Hamilton, Ohio, Rev. Victor Davis, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



