Jones, Lawrence "Larry"



Lawrence "Larry" Jones of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on June 18, 2024. A retired Dayton firefighter, he lived his life serving others. He was the go-to man for fixing and building nearly anything and was always there when family members, friends and neighbors needed a helping hand. In recent years, he loved supervising his grandsons on home projects, passing down his wealth of knowledge to a new generation. Larry will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his clever sayings and his devotion to his family. He is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Karolyn, and survived by 2 daughters: C. Kathleen (Guy) Hesketh of CT and Victoria (Marcus) Sesslar of Centerville; his devoted siblings: Kirby (Venus) Jones of Centerville, Toni Jones (Sheryl Egbert) of Centerville and Tina (Bob) Kretzer of Huber Heights, as well as 6 grandchildren: Kyle (Maura) Sesslar of Beavercreek, Jameson Hesketh of Beavercreek, Alison (Spencer) Patton of Oregon, Justin Sesslar of Centerville, Taryn Hesketh (Dylan Bingham) of Idaho, Cailin Hesketh of Connecticut and 2 great grandchildren. Per Larry's request, there will be no funeral service. Those wishing to pay their respects may make a donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, where wonderful nurses so compassionately cared for him and his family.



