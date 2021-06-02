JONES, Kimberly H.



Kimberly H. Jones, age 53, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born June 7, 1967, in



Xenia, the daughter of the late Billy Sanford and Patricia Hill. Kim enjoyed painting, gardening and roller blading. She is survived by two daughters, Amanda Hopf, Jenna Hopf; two grandsons, Kaleb, Cameron; a brother, Christopher Hill; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn.

