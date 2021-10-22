JONES, Joy E.



Age 95, of Brookville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 2, 1926, to her parents, Charles Leroy and Charlotte (Long) Ankney. She was preceded in death by: 2 Sisters



Charlene Blackmore (Bill), Gail Litton, 1 brother Fritz Ankney (Joanne) and 1 son Tom Webb. Survived by: 5 children,



Julianne Jewett, Charles Webb, Debbie McCallister, Sue Caplinger (Rodger) and Mark Jones. And 15 grandchildren-Todd Jewett, Norman Jewett, Tammy Rose, Tony Jewett, Donald Jewett, Jim Jewett, Tim Prather, Jenny Lewis, Roy Webb, Scott Thomas, Rob Thomas, Kelly York, Nicholas Raines, Charley Hall and Zeke Jones. And



numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She brought Joy to all those who knew her, and could light up a room with her smile. She will be greatly missed. Joy was a charter member of Community Christian Church, and very strong in her faith. A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, Oct. 25th at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria, Ohio 45381. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 26th at 11:00 AM also at the church. Pastor Douglas Bottles officiating. Interment will follow at Trissel Cemetery.



www.RogersFuneralHomes.com