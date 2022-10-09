JONES, Jarred Pierce



It is with great desolation that we announce the passing of our son, brother, and father, Jarred Pierce Jones, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at the age of 29 years old. Jarred was born on January 12th, 1993, to David and Rachel Jones at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He is also survived by his daughter, Amiyah Jones, and his brother, Mitchell Jones.



A Daytonian through and through, Jarred attended Holy Angels Elementary School, Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Wright State University, and Sinclair College. He earned the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Troop 111. Jarred's true passion was barbering — and he was excellent. He learned the trade from his grandfather Robert White and chose to make it his vocation. Jarred obtained his professional license from Ron West Barber College, formally establishing his official moniker of "Jarred the Barber".



Jarred was a natural at many things in life. He was an artist who excelled at the craft of barbering, establishing many loyal customers through his skill. He was a fiercely loyal friend and was always there for people when they needed him most. He was a natural comedian with one of the sharpest wits and quickest tongues most have ever seen. He was a loving son, always making sure his parents were cared for. He was a heroic big brother, constantly looking out for his sibling as his biggest supporter. But most importantly, he was the best father we ever knew, and he devoted his entire being to loving and caring for Amiyah.



Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The Celebration of Jarred's Life will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Both events will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel at 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio. His final resting place will be at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

