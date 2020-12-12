JONES, Hagan



Age 88 of West Alexandria, OH, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1932, to Arthur Jones and Gladys (Hall) Jones in Hindman, KY. He retired from Delco in 1990 after 40 years of service. Hagan was a member of the King Hiram Lodge #88 of West Alexandria, he belonged to the Dayton Model A Club and enjoyed working on his old cars. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jewel (Pratt) Jones, his son, Donnie (Kathy) Jones, his daughter, Judy (Jay) Bennett, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters; Virginia (Jim) Long and Sarah (Ray) Pratt, 2 brothers; Bill (Elsie) Jones and Arthur (Ann) Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers; David and Harold Jones. Due to Covid restrictions, family services are private. For condolences please visit: www.BalesFH.com.

