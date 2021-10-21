JONES, Gladys

JONES (Mehl),



Gladys Marie



Age 96 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on October 13, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 27, 1925, to the late Corwin L. and



Cecelia (Seip) Mehl. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 75 years, Robert E. Jones (5/3/2021), her daughter, Cheryl Ann Jones-Griffin, and her siblings Martha Zecher and Marshall Mehl.



She is survived by her sons, Carl R. (Marci) Jones, Kevin W. (Susan) Jones, grandchildren Christopher (Melissa) Jones, Brian (Amy) Jones, Amy (Brandon) Forrester, Matthew Jones,



Elizabeth (James) Myers, Andrew (Amber) Jones, Melissa



Rutherford, Heather (John) Craft, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters, sisters Julia Koch and Doris Kesterman, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.



She is a graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School, Butler County, Ohio. After graduating in 1943, she stayed on the farm to help her dad during WWII and also helped in the cafeteria at Liberty School. After WWII, her high school sweetheart Robert E. Jones, came home from the service after being discharged and they were married in January 1946. She had great pleasure raising their three children. In their early years, she helped in Sunday school, Bible school, youth fellowship at church, cub scouts, girl scouts and was a member of the Centervillle



Mother's Club for 50 years that gave her insight on raising their children. She has been a long time member of Southminster Presbyterian Church since 1963. She loved sewing and gardening. In her later years, she and Robert did some world traveling with friends to Hawaii, Europe, Alaska, Spain, Caribbean Cruises and several island vacations. They made their final home in the Somerset Community where they were very involved with their neighborhood activities. She loved going to luncheons and activities with her 'Somerset Gals'.



Family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow the service at Centerville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southminster Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice, in Gladys' memory.



To share a memory of Gladys or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

