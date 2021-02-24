X

JONES, Eldora H.

Eldora H. Jones, 90 years, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2021. Eldora was born in Mt. Sterling, KY, on Sept. 17, 1930, to John and Margaret Hunt. She was a

devoted member of Corinthian Baptist Church. A loving

mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who sought out

opportunities every day to

assist others, her acts of

random kindness stretched across generations. Preceded in death by both parents; her husband of over 50 years, Ernest W. Jones; sisters, Mary Elliot and Ann Rogers; brothers, Clell, Jewel, and John; devoted sisters-in-law, Mildred and Julia; daughter, Elaine Frierson. She is survived by brother, Christopher of Georgia; daughters, Evelyn (Jeffery) Daniel of Cincinnati, OH, Ernestine (Eric)

Martin of Charlotte, NC, Denise (Howard) Brooks of Columbus, OH; son-in-law Terry Frierson of Dayton, OH; devoted friend, Ms. Thelma; host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private Graveside Funeral services will be held for immediate family only on Wednesday, 12:30 pm with Rev. Mark Hunt officiating. Interment: Dayton National

Cemetery. Due to the Pandemic, flowers cannot be accepted at the funeral home or cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Corinthian Baptist Church Erma Jones Scholarship Fund, 700 South James H. McGee Boulevard, Dayton, Ohio 45402.

