JONES, Dwayne Clarence



Age 85, passed away last year on April 2, 2020, one week before his 86th birthday, at the Ohio Masonic Home. Dwayne was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 9, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Wilbur Wright H.S. He attended the University of Cincinnati and was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha



Fraternity. He was united in marriage to Shirley Potts at Third Street Baptist Church on August 27, 1955, and they were married for 62 years until the time of Shirley's death on May 31, 2017. They were proud



parents of children, Greg (Shari) Jones and Denise (Scott) Gooch; grandchildren, Melanie (Steve) Walton, Eric Jones,



Savannah Jones, Destinee Jones, Brandon (Samantha) Gooch, Seth (Megan) Gooch; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Malachi, Hunter, and Axton. Survived by sister, Sherryl (Chuck) Greer. Dwayne was owner and president of Tool Service Company where he retired. He was a member of Third Street Baptist Church, dedicated to Jesus and served as a deacon, trustee, and taught adult Sunday school for over 34 years. Attended Hope United Methodist Church, New Beginnings Community Church and Memorial United Church. Dwayne was a Master Mason and member of Horace A. Irvin Lodge #647, Worshipful Master in 1965. He later became a member of Dayton Lodge #147. He was Grand Chaplain of Grand Lodge of Ohio. At the time of his death, he was a 64 year Mason. Dwayne was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and served as Sovereign Prince of Miami Council Princes of Jerusalem.



He became honorary member of Supreme Council becoming a 33rd degree Mason. He was also a member of Unity Chapter, Silver Trowel Council, Reed Commandery, Holy Grail Conclave, Order of the Red Cross of Constantine, and Belmont Chapter Order of Eastern Star and received the Legion of Honor Order of DeMolay. Dwayne was also a member of Antioch Shrine in 1965, a membership that would become a part of his and



Shirley's lives for years. He was a longtime member of the Greeters Unit. In 1985 he served his first year as Circus



Chairman and then served for 17 years. He loved the Shrine Circus. He served as Potentate of the Antioch Shrine in 1993, later serving as the Treasurer and belonged to many other clubs and had many other positions in Antioch Shrine. Dwayne will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held Friday, August 27th from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Masonic Funeral Rites will be offered at 4:00 pm. A memorial service celebrating his life will



immediately follow the Masonic Rites. In lieu of flowers,



contributions can be made in Dwayne's memory to the



Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Condolences can be expressed at: www.TobiasFuneralHome.com The family is asking that those coming to the funeral home wear a mask.

