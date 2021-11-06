JONES, Dennis J.
3/22/1954-10/27/2021
Omaha - Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Jones and sister, Arnette Rosebrooke. Survived by his wife Tammi; sisters, Denise Jones,
Janet (Sheridan) Duncil, Janice (Edward) Frazier and a host of other loving family and friends. Graveside Service: Monday (11/8/2021) 1:00 PM at Omaha National
Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138. Roeder
Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel, 2727 N 108th St. -
Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000. www.RoederMortuary.com.
