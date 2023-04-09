JONES, David Bernard "Davy"



JONES, David Bernard "Davy" age 83 of Lebanon, Ohio passed peacefully Sunday, April 2, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born March 5, 1940 in Hamilton, Ohio, Davy was the son of Herbert E. and Lillian Marie (nee Boatwright) Jones and was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Davy served his country proudly during the Vietnam Era in the U.S. Army and later retired from AT&T with 25 years of service. Davy enjoyed boating, golf, woodworking (making furniture), Blue Grass music, playing the banjo, frying fish and spending time with family. Davy was a member of the Lighthouse Yacht Club, the Rising Sun Yacht Club, the Middletown Moose, Aurora, Indiana Eagles Lodge, the American Legion in Franklin and the Dayton District 24 Sail & Power Squadron. Preceded in death by his parents, birth mother Ruth Albertstein and first wife Elizabeth Jane (nee Hartz) Jones; Davy leaves behind his loving wife of three years Linda (nee Burton) Jones; daughter Barbara (Andrew) Root; step daughters Shelly (David) Burton and Tara (Toby) Williams; grandchildren Victoria E. Root and Alexandra M. Root; step-grandchildren Emily, Katie, Andrew and Claire Burton and Brittney Gerlach and Gabrielle Newton and great-grandchildren Callie and Brayden Marcum and many other family members and friends..



The family will receive friends Friday, April 14, 2023 from 2pm until time of service at 4pm at the Stine Funeral Home of Lebanon.



The family appreciates memorial donations that are directed to the Salvation Army, Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.


