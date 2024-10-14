JONES, DAPHNE DYANNE



Daphne Dyanne Jones, age 67, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2024 in the loving hands of cousins Amber and Kimmet Bellows in Planview, Texas. She was born on December 14, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late William E. Jones Sr., and Faye Lee (Bryant) Jones.



In 1978 she graduated from Bethesda School of Nursing. She was an O.B nurse for many years at Bethesda and Ft. Hamilton Hospitals.



Daphne loved to craft and sew but her real passion was knitting hats for premature babies at local hospitals.



She is survived by her brother Bill (Cindy) Jones, niece Kristen (Michael) McSorley, nephew William E. Jones III (fiance' Shelby), great nephews Mac McSorley and William E. Jones IV, and great niece Amelia McSorley.



A special thank you to Amber and Kimmet for giving such loving care to Daphne for these last few years.



Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio on October 26, 2024 at 10:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice center of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com