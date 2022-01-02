JONES, Cynthia

JONES (Vickroy),



Cynthia Maxine



62, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully from this life on



Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Bethesda Butler Hospital. Known to those who love her as "Cindy", she was born in



Columbus, Ohio, on April 8, 1959. She is the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Thum) Vickroy. She married the love of her life, Jack L. Jones, in Sevierville, Tennessee, on September 24, 1984. They enjoyed thirty-five years of marriage and welcomed one son together. Cindy was a true testament of unconditional love, remaining devoted and steadfast in her care for Jack up until the very end. She taught many the importance of hard work. Employed for thirty-four years at M. Bohlke Veneer Corporation, Cindy took pride in her position as second shift supervisor before her early retirement in 2017. Mrs. Jones is survived by her son: Jeremy (Jessica) Jones of Hamilton; stepson: Shannon (Misty) Jones of New Miami and stepdaughter: Candy



Stamper of Lindenwald. She has ten cherished grandchildren: Maddox Jones, Cash Jones, Kyle Jones (Felicia Fetters), Shelby Ferguson, Brandi (Cody) Wesley, Jenifer Jones (Adam Price), Scott (Sarah) Jones, Chrissy Jones (Chas Rich), Samantha



(Tommy) Hollon and Tug Jones; and twelve great-grandchildren: Madilyn, Mya, Maverick, Easton, Nevaeh,



Weston, Addisyn, Peyton, Chet, Brian, Nellie and Ellie. She is also survived by brothers Bill (Robin) Vickroy, Tom (Janet) Vickroy, Jim (Pat) Milburn and Frank Milburn; sisters Greta (Donnie) Dryden, Jenny (Bill) Heber, Donna "Jane" Buhrts, Sandy Carpenter; her beloved cat, BooBoo; and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own. Cindy was preceded in death by her soulmate Jack L. Jones; parents Charles and



Mildred; brother Don Joe and sister-in-law Luella Milburn; brother Punky Milburn; sister Elizabeth Milburn; brother-in-law Johnny Carpenter and cherished aunt Maxine. Cindy will be remembered by those that love her for her strength, bravery and care for others; how she never gave up on her loved ones no matter how hard the trials and tribulations were against her; her hard work and dedication to anything she put her mind to; her love for animals; how she was always ready for the next adventure; her love for The Ohio State Buckeyes, music, dancing… boy could she boogie; laughter and



all-around love for life. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethesda Butler Hospital, especially nurses Nicole and Vanessa, for their faithful care and compassion for our Cindy. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton. Funeral Services will directly follow with Pastor Tyrone Choate officiating and entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be made at



