JONES, Constance

On February 21, 2021, at 12:00 pm Connie Elizabeth Moore Jones, was granted her angel wings to be with the Lord, at the age of 75. She was born in Springfield Ohio, February 24, 1945, the daughter of the late, Jerry D. and Nettie R. Moore, Sr. She was a graduate of

Springfield South High School, received her AA Degree from Clark Tech CC in Small Business, Connie was a Licensed Public Notary.

She was employed by Wright Patterson AFB and King Quick Market, Connie retired from Sunset Hills Apartments as Assistant Manager.

Connie Jones leaves to cherish her loving memory, her children; Johnnie (Nicole) Hawthorne, Connie (Warren) Payton, William (Amanda) Hawthorne, and James Hawthorne; one brother, Lesley (Marcellea)Moore; two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Moore and Cheryl Moore; 19 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Connie was preceded in death by her husband of twenty-six years, Fred Jones and two brothers, Wesley and

Jerry Moore. Visitation is Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace

Temple. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.


