JONES, Colleen

JONES (nee: Cranmer), Colleen F.



92, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Optimized Senior



Living. Born on July 27, 1928, to Charles and Virginia



(nee: Dalton) Cranmer in



Wooster, OH, Colleen enjoyed traveling with her husband, Judge Fred Jones, and working at Jones Travel, the travel agency she founded in Lebanon. She liked listening to the Cincinnati Reds and she enjoyed the farm on Drake Road, spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred E. Jones, one son, Matthew Jones, one daughter, Barbara Patterson and one grandson, Andrew Jones.



She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jones of Santa Rosa, CA, her son, Daniel (Jan) Jones of Lebanon, one sister, Ann



"Patsy" McKay, four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Visitation, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a service beginning at 12:00 PM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Reverend Peter Larson



officiating. Interment will take place in Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.hoskinsfh.com