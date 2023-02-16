JONES, Sr., Charles W.



Charles W. Jones Sr., age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. Charles was born in Rendville, Ohio, in October 1937 to the late William Jones Jr. and Cecilia (Ramsy) Jones. Charles was a proud Marine, who was a small business owner in West Chester where he proudly served the community. Charles was deeply loved by his wife, children, and grandchildren.



Charles is survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet L. Jones; children, Mary Paige (Danial) Zeek, Christine Hilbert, Chuck (Katie Brown) Jones, Yale (Guadalupe Botello) Jones, and Pamela (Doug) Doza; his grandchildren, Lyndsey (Marcus), John, Matt (Melly), Jacob, Danielle, Catherine, Lauren, Jessica, Abby, Sofi, and Sebastian; great-grandchildren, Florence, George, and Colter; sister, Jane Foust; his previous wife, Sandy Wineka, and his many family and friends.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mary Louise Schnepp; brother, James D. Jones; his nephew, Paul Foust.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM with Larry Rodencal, officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to https://www.focusonthefamily.com/giving/ or Focus on The Family 8605 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920-1051. Contributions can also be made to the Semper Fi & American's Funds, https://thefund.org/donate/

