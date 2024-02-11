Jones, Brian R.



Brian R. Jones, age 72 of Washington Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. He was born July 2, 1951 in Massillon, Ohio, the son of the late Walter and Blanche (née Migge) Jones. Brian obtained his Bachelor's degree from Ohio University and his Master's from Wright State University. He retired from Centerville High School after teaching American History and Latin for many years. He also coached Centerville Girls' Varsity Tennis and led his student-athletes to multiple team and individual state championships. Brian enjoyed staying active, playing tennis and swimming at Five Seasons Family Sports Club. He took pride in working in his yard and decorated for each season/holiday. Brian is survived by his wife of nearly 34 years, Ann (née Bell); children, Jennifer (Michael) Jordan and Dustin Jones; step-children, Benjamin (Katherine) Feldmann and Heidi (Robert) Peterson; grandchildren, Emma, Jayden, Aubrey, Alex, Theodore, Leo, Meredith, Eve, Violet, Emmett, Oliver; sister, Linda Ketchum; sisters-in-law, Leigh Baer and Susan Bell; brother-in-law, Steven (Claudia) Bell; beloved dog, Emmett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Miles Ketchum; mother-in-law, Mary Frances Bell; father-in-law, Ray Bell; and beloved dogs, Casey, Scoonie, and Lily. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



