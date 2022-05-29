journal-news logo
X

JONES, Bonnie

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JONES, Bonnie Sue

65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 31, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of

Richard Fain and Laura (Brown) Carpenter. Bonnie lived her life selflessly and she loved to read. Family was her first priority and she always cared for

others over herself.

She is survived by her mother; 3 sons, Shawn (Angie) Fain, Todd (Susan) Elliott, and William Elliott; grandchildren, Cassie, Shawn, Jr., Christian, Emily,

Hayden, and Samantha; siblings, David, Christi, Peggy, Elaine, and others; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and

nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father and her step-father, George Carpenter.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
SANDERS, Phyllis
3
McCLELLAN, Marvin
4
BELL, Edward
5
Friedman, Myron
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top