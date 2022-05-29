JONES, Bonnie Sue
65, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 31, 1956, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of
Richard Fain and Laura (Brown) Carpenter. Bonnie lived her life selflessly and she loved to read. Family was her first priority and she always cared for
others over herself.
She is survived by her mother; 3 sons, Shawn (Angie) Fain, Todd (Susan) Elliott, and William Elliott; grandchildren, Cassie, Shawn, Jr., Christian, Emily,
Hayden, and Samantha; siblings, David, Christi, Peggy, Elaine, and others; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and
nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father and her step-father, George Carpenter.
