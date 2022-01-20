JONES, Barbara

Hamburger icon
Barbara Jane (Ogden) Jones, 89, of Springfield passed away peacefully in her home on January 17, 2022. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 2, 1932. Barbara is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Richard E. Jones, two daughters, Diana (Ronald) Rheubert and Debra (Michael) Rinehart, four grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Hazlett, Jason Rinehart, Justin Rheubert, and Josh

Rinehart, and two great-grandchildren, Colten Rinehart and Trevor Castle. She is preceded in death by 5 brothers and 3

sisters. Aside from her love of crocheting, she loved to love on her dogs and spend time with her grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care in Barbara's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of

Dayton in Barbara's honor.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, beginning at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Arrangements in the care of the

Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


www.jacksonlytle.com


