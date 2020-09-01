JONES, Amy Marie Amy Marie Jones, 62, of Springfield, passed away August 28, 2020, in her home. She was born July 15, 1958, in Hamilton County, Ohio, the daughter of Norman and Nancy (Elliott) Grube. Amy had been employed at Comfort Suites in Springfield. She was a member of Westside Christian Community Church. She loved singing in the church choir and Ohio Lyric Theatre. Survivors include three children, Michelle (Michael) Miller, Casey Jones, and Stephanie Jones; and five grandchildren, Collen, Joshua, Camryn, Ethan, and Audrey. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Grube. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

