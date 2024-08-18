Johson, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann "Patty" Johnson, age 75, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly August 13, 2024. She was born in Ruth, Kentucky on November 26, 1948.



Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes (Griffith) and Columbus Stringfield; husband: Samuel J. Johnson; sisters: Brenda Garybush and Carolyn Bowen; and a nephew: Joshua Gillispie. She was also preceded in death by her beloved Yorkie "Cha Chi."



Patty is survived by her siblings: Deborah Gayle Stringfield of Miamisburg; Clifford Douglas (Jackie) Stringfield of FL; Tammy Clark of Dayton; Pam (Jerry) Link of Linden, MI; step children: Greg Johnson and Lisa Johnson and their families; and her entire extended Johnson family; nieces and nephews: Stephanie Ruby, Rhonda Duncalf; Brandy McLam; Aimee Myer; Damian Stringfield; Brandon Morgan, Bradley Morgan; Amanda Youngs; Kaelynn Brazill and Trey Link; her best friend: Teresa Smith; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.



Patty worked for many years in Cleveland, Ohio at Baker Forklift before relocating to Xenia. She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital, Medical Records Department. Patty loved nature and being outdoors, hunting, fishing and ice fishing. She loved watching the birds. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting nature scenes. She was also an avid reader and wouldn't turn down a shopping trip. Although she didn't have children of her own, Patty had a natural mothering instinct and became a second mother to her siblings and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held 11:30 AM Monday, August 26, 2024 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH 45385. A gathering for friends and family will be held 10:30 AM Monday, August 26, 2024 until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown, OH.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



