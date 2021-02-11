JOHNSTON, Mary B.



Mary B. Johnston, age 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021,



surrounded by her family. She was born on March 30, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Emma (Fry) McArtor. In



addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her



husband, Charles R. Johnston and son, Joseph C. Johnston. Mary had a love for life, enjoyed shopping and relished in the finer things in life. Above all else, she adored her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Eric Amlin-Stroud and grandson, whom she loved beyond words, Ryan Amlin. Mary worked at Steel Products until 1959 when she became a homemaker. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend who will be sadly missed. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in



Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, OH 45506, in memory of Mary and her love for animals. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.walterfunerals.com.

