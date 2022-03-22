journal-news logo
JOHNSTON, Lynn M.

Lynn M. Johnston, age 90, of West Milton, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Hearth & Home of Vandalia. He was born December 18, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, then lived in Huntington, IN, and live most of his life in West Milton. Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Hal and mother, Ruth (Brockmiller) Johnston; sister Diane Collins; two brothers Michael and Mark. He will be missed and remembered by his wife of 67 years, Jane (Pannell); daughter Lynda (Scott) Carroll; son Steven (Becky) Johnston; grandchildren Joshua Thompson, Katelynn Armstrong, Meghan and Aleisha Johnston; sister Mary (Karl) Borchers. Lynn was a graduate of Randolph High School and attended the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and retired from Delco Products. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association or the American Heart Association. Online memories of Lynn may be left for the family at


