X

JOHNSON, Wiliam

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JOHNSON, William Henry

William Henry Johnson, 88, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in New Castle,

Indiana on August 18, 1932,

to parents, Scott and Esta

Johnson. Bill had worked in the Graphic Arts industry for 42 years, retiring as a business manager with Smurfit-Stone Corporation. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension and was

involved with several community volunteer organizations. Mr. Johnson is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (George)

Rowland; nieces, Peggy Snyder (David Conter) Combs,

Michelle Neighbors & Beth Wyatt-Carver; and nephews, Bruce (Kelly) Wyatt & Sam (Jane) Port and close friend Mary Sue (Darrell) Brandenburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Johnson; daughter, Tammy Jo Johnson; parents; and stepmother, Heddie Johnson. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.