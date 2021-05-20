JOHNSON, Warren



"Gene"



Warren "Gene" Johnson of Evergreen, Colorado, formerly Centerville, Ohio, passed away April 16th, 2021, with his family by his side. Born March 20, 1942, to the late Mae and



Everett Johnson, he was 79 years old. Warren graduated from Fairview High School in 1960 where at a young age showed his leadership skills as captain of the football team. Warren worked several years for NCR in Dayton Ohio. He went on to work for a staffing



company and then branched out on his own and founded Globe Staffing in Middletown, Ohio, in 1975. He later opened two additional offices one in Centerville, the other in Dayton Ohio. Globe Staffing was open for over 35 years. Retiring in 2010, he moved to Colorado to be with his family. Warren



enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was a very kindhearted person who genuinely enjoyed helping and doing for others - a friend to all that knew him. Survived by his three sons Bryan and wife Cathleen Johnson, Brent



Johnson, Heath Johnson, grandsons Cole and Aiden Johnson, and sister Joanne Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents, and former wife and mother of his children, Bonita Johnson.

