JOHNSON, Trammel

JOHNSON, Jr., Trammel



Age 17 of Dayton, Ohio, was born on December 6, 2003. He transitioned his life to be with the Lord December 13, 2020. Trammel was preceded in death by his grandfathers Will Holmes, Jr., Edward Earl Brown, and William Perry. Left to cherish his memory, his grandmothers Wanda Perry and Peggy Holmes; mother and father Willzetta and



Trammel Johnson; siblings Thyenda Holmes, Antonio (Tamara) Holmes, Will Holmes 3rd, De'Erica and De'Jane Little, and A'senah Johnson; and special cousin/brother Virgil Stevenson.



Trammel attended Dayton Technology High School and was an employee at Wendys. Trammel loved to play his game and listen to music. He was also a fan of the Washington Redskins. Trammel was very outgoing and had a laugh that could make anyone around him laugh. He also had an unforgettable



spirit. He loved spending time with his father, brothers and nephews, taking a piece of everyone when he left.



Service of memory, Saturday 12/26/2020, at 11 a.m. at Donald Jordan memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

