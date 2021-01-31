JOHNSON, Thelma I.



Age 96 of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 16, 1924, in New Burlington, OH, the daughter of the late Howard & Anna (Friermood) McClure. Mrs. Johnson was the Manager of the Moraine Air Park for over 35 years, and a member of the O.E.S. in Spring Valley. Preceded in death her husband Harold L. Johnson on Jan. 12, 2011, the former Flying Mayor of



Moraine; her daughter, Annette Johnson on Sept. 16, 2019; her 2 brothers, Ivan & Everett McClure; and by 4 sisters,



Geneva Coe, Evelyn Wagner, Frances Osborne, and Mary Ellen Earley. She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Harlow; sister-in-law, Wilma McClure; brother-in-law, Eddie Johnson and wife, Thelma; fur baby "Nugget", feather baby "Jewell"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial New Burlington Cemetery, New Burlington, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Thelma I. Johnson, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

